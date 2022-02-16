Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Preschool apologizes, closes after blackface activity

A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving...
A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving blackface that was apparently intended to celebrate Black History Month. That teacher was fired.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:09 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces to celebrate Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school’s front door Sunday said the “curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize.”

The teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was fired.

Management said that because possible protests at the school could put children at risk, it was closing for the time being. If the school does reopen, it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr....
Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii News Now File Image
Prosecutors: Man used investment scheme to swindle $2.5M from victims

Latest News

Police say the gunman had just been robbed and shot at a truck he thought he saw the robber...
Father of 9-year-old girl fatally shot in car with family speaks
Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating George Floyd’s...
GRAPHIC: Former officer charged in Floyd's killing testifies in his defense
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
Russia says it pulls back more troops amid Ukraine standoff
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues