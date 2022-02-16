Tributes
Oahu woodworker’s old Hawaiian style surfboards are works of art

Leleo Kinimaka makes surfboards in the old Hawaiian style. His beautiful hand-crafted alaia...
Leleo Kinimaka makes surfboards in the old Hawaiian style. His beautiful hand-crafted alaia boards have been sold to people all over the world, and are in museums and art galleries.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Leleo Kinimaka crafts a custom piece, sometimes the wood determines the way.

“Say, for instance, making an alaia board, you’ll be working on one end that you thought was going to be the nose of the board, you look at it and you’re like, ‘I think this is the tail. The tail looks better.’ You end up flipping it around,” he said.

Alaia surfboards are shaped in the old Hawaiian style. Kinimaka makes them from koa and other woods. His creations are beautiful.

“I’m an artist,” he said.

Two of his alaia boards were recently auctioned off to support UH athletics. The one made from koa went for $5,000. The other board made from mango wood fetched $1,600.

“Those were a run-off of boards that I had made. I told myself I was going to make 12 boards to honor Duke Kahanamoku, and the first year that surfing became an Olympic sport,” he said.

Kinimaka’s father was a beach boy in Waikiki and on Kauai, who learned under Duke. Leleo grew up around the ocean, hence his passion for shaping paddles and boards.

But his other creations are equally impressive.

“I like sharing the origin of where the species was growing before we turn it into something,” he said. “That has a lot of meaning too. To me, I believe that the tree carries a lot of mana.”

Many people buy his woodwork to decorate their homes, including his boards that have gone to people and places as far away as Italy and Australia.

“I’ve got a gallery in New York that every time they sell one, they buy another one,” he said.

Kinimaka owns Royal Hawaiian Woodwork. He takes his time on every piece he shapes, sands and stains. It’s evident in the finished products that are his works of art.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

