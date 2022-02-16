Tributes
Need help paying rent or utilities? Oahu’s assistance program expands eligibility

Nearly three months after the Red Hill fuel spill tainted Pearl Harbor's water supply, the first families displaced by the contamination are cleared to move bac
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Oahu families can now apply for rent and utility assistance from the city.

The program has already helped more than 11,000 families whose finances have been impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Eligibility for support has expanded to include renters who were impacted during the pandemic. In the past, renters had to prove hardship because of the pandemic, but now, the expanded eligibility means the hardships do not need to be directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city.

Examples of harm during COVID include loss of income or reduced hours since March 2020, or an increase in household costs since that time.

The Rental and Utility Relief Program is also extending length of support to 18 months, up from 12 months.

“Thanks to the dedication of our community partners, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, this program has become a foundation of our work to create a fair and equitable recovery,” said Amy Asselbaye, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Revitalization. “Now, more local families, keiki, and kūpuna will be able to stay safely in their homes. Stable housing plays a major role in keeping our recovery moving forward and protecting the community’s wellbeing.”

To apply, click here for more details.

