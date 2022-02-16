Tributes
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Police reveal the evidence that led them to Waipahu murder suspect Eric Thompson, who is accused of murdering an acupuncturist who had an affair with his wife.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was fatally shot in Waipahu late-Sunday night.

Honolulu police said 27-year-old Aigofie “Jay” Aigofie was killed after an argument with the suspect in a black SUV on Honowai Street.

Authorities said Aigofie was hanging out with friends near Honowai Neighborhood Park when a man in a car drove by, rolled down his window and started talking to him. Officials said the man got out, started arguing with Aigofie and then shot him.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect. He’s described as being in his 30s, 5 foot 9 or 10 inches, with a heavy build and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at(808) 955-8300.

