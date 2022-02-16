Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles.(Richard Vogel | (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File))
By Emily Van de Riet and Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis.

The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.

The 39-year-old passenger then tried to take his key, and a fight began before the suspect allegedly began to bite the driver’s ear. She then pushed him out of the car, got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The 32-year-old driver lost a portion of his ear during the incident.

A short time later, police say the passenger crashed the car and walked away.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge in...
‘People should be enraged’: Two ex-lawmakers plead guilty in corruption case, admit to taking bribes
The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr....
Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments
Honolulu police are seeking the men seen in the images.
Police seek suspects after family’s car is shot at in Waikiki

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a deadly assault outside the Kapolei police station.
Sources: Woman dies following gruesome attack right outside Kapolei police station
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Supporters walk past a merchant selling campaign merchandise before a rally for former...
Typo sends drivers trying to resolve their traffic tickets to Trump 2024 merch website
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary