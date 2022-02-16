Tributes
Hawaii reports 12 new COVID fatalities, raising death toll to 1,247

Sources say a woman has died after being assaulted with a tree trunk outside the Kapolei police station.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 12 new COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,247.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed 203 new infections.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 232,505.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 10,147 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

