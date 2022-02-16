Hawaii reports 12 new COVID fatalities, raising death toll to 1,247

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 12 new COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,247.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed 203 new infections.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 232,505.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 10,147 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.