Hawaii football announces official schedule ahead of 2022 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team unveiled their 2022 schedule on Wednesday, featuring two Power Five opponents in year one under head coach Timmy Chang.

The 13-game schedule includes seven home games starting in week zero with a non-conference contest against Vanderbilt from the SEC.

The other two non-conference home games include Western Kentucky from Conference USA on September 3rd and a game against Duquesne from the Atlantic 10 Conference on September 17th.

The marquee matchup in the ‘Bows non-conference slate is a trip to the Big House to face National powerhouse Michigan on September 10th — UH concludes their non-conference schedule with a trip to New Mexico State.

Hawaii then starts their Mountain West schedule with a road game agaisnt San Diego State in their brand new stadium.

UH then returns home for a match up with Coach Chang’s former school in Nevada, followed by a trip to Colorado State to face Chang’s former boss Jay Norvell.

The Warriors go back to the islands to retain possession of the Paniolo Trophy against Wyoming on October 29th.

The following week, the ‘Bows are on the road at Fresno State, followed by a two game homestand where they will host Utah State and try to reclaim the Island Showdown Trophy against UNLV on November 19th.

Hawaii wraps up the 2022 regular season with a road game against San Jose State, potentially setting up a showdown with former UH quarterback and Saint Louis graduate Chevan Cordeiro.

2022 HAWAI’I FOOTBALL SCHEDULEDate-Opponent

Aug. 27 – Vanderbilt

Sept. 3 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 10 – at Michigan

Sept. 17 – Duquesne

Sept. 24 – at New Mexico State

Oct. 8 – at San Diego State*

Oct. 15 – Nevada*

Oct. 22 – at Colorado State*

Oct. 29 – Wyoming*

Nov. 5 – at Fresno State*

Nov. 12 – Utah State*

Nov. 19 – UNLV*

Nov. 26 – at San Jose State*

* denotes Mountain West game | Home games in bold

