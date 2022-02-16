‘The future is in our hands’: Scientists say action must be taken to curb sea level rise in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new federal study shows that on average, America’s coast will be dealing with about a foot of sea level rise by the year 2050. The numbers vary by location.

For example, the East Coast could see the worst with a forecasted sea level rise of between 14 and 18 inches. Things are less severe for the Pacific Ocean, West Coast and the Hawaiian Islands — but not by much.

Hawaii is projected to see anywhere between 6 and 8 inches in three decades time.

NOAA, one of seven agencies responsible for the report, says that this amount of sea level rise will cause tide and storm surge heights to increase and reach further inland.

By the year 2050, “moderate” flooding, the kind that causes damage, is expected to occur on average, more than 10 times as often as it does today.

“The impacts will will depend upon what we do to mitigate against those,” said William Sweet, a NOAA Oceanographer. “With less heating under less emissions, the risk of higher sea level rise of mountains is much less. The the future is in our hands, and that future does not need to be one of doom and gloom.”

The data indicates that if we fail to curb our future carbon emissions, things will only get worse. By the year 2100, we could be dealing with an additional 1.5 to five feet of sea level rise.

Dr. Phillip Thompson, the director of University of Hawaii’s sea level center, says this study doesn’t even factor in the powerful swells that we deal with in the Central Pacific.

Even though the rise Hawaii is expecting is maybe smaller compared to other parts of the country, the impacts our shorelines could face will be great.

“These are not small changes, and even though it seems like a foot now, maybe it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but when you go to like a handful of impacts per year to 50 or 60 per year, that really starts to add up,” Thompson said.

“Thirty years is not all that long. We’re talking about a 2050 horizon. And when we think about how, how long it takes to build up interest in the Legislature and the momentum it takes to get these big infrastructure projects done, I mean, it really is time now to start to start making those plans.”

Some of the hardest hit areas will be the Northwest Hawaiian Islands, places like Papahanaumokuakea and the many atolls that provide habitat for sea birds, monk seals and other vitally important marine life.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.