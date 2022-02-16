Tributes
Former First Lady Michelle Obama leads roundtable in Hawaii with 8 girls from Oahu

Mrs. Obama participates in a roundtable discussion with eight girls from across Oahu.(The Obama Foundation | The Obama Foundation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama met with eight girls from Oahu for a roundtable conversation on Tuesday to learn more about their future aspirations and career goals.

It was part of the first-ever Girls Opportunity Alliance roundtable discussion in Hawaii.

Before sitting down for the session, Mrs. Obama was greeted with an oli and treated to an orientation in a native plant garden at the Manoa Heritage Center.

The participants — ages 11 to 17 — were brought together by the program, which is part of the Obama Foundation that works to educate and empower girls from around the world.

This was the second Obama Foundation event in Hawaii. Former President Barack Obama spoke at the East-West Center in 2019 for the launch of the foundation’s Asia Pacific leadership program.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

