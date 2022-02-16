Forecast: Heavy rain possible through Thursday, huge swell slowly drops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An extended period of unsettled weather is expected, as several slow moving disturbances aloft move through the region. Moderate trade winds will push in showers during nights and morning, mainly over windward areas. A few of the showers could produce some locally heavy downpours each afternoon, and a thunderstorm or two will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday. Another shot of moisture moves over the state early next week from the east.

High surf alerts remain posted for most north and west shores as the huge WNW swell slowly declines. A new NW swell is due Friday night peaking Saturday with below advisory level waves. An off season south swell has peaked and will drop through Thursday.

