The DeLorean is back and all-electric

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – An iconic sports car went back to the future and then was discontinued. It’s now ready to rev up some new business.

The DeLorean Motor Company announced its official return on social media this week, with a new teaser for its reimagined DeLorean.

The company says the new electric vehicle is set to premiere this year. It appears from the teaser the company posted that the new DeLorean will keep its signature gull-wing doors.

The DeLorean was famously used in the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, but was a short-lived car. Production of the vehicle lasted only between 1981 and 1983, which means it was no longer being made when the first “Back to the Future” hit theaters in 1985.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

