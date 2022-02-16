Tributes
Brush fire in Kailua-Kona prompts evacuations for at least 2 subdivisions

Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.(Kevin Hibbard)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on Hawaii Island are working to gain the upper hand against a growing brush fire that triggered evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

Hawaii Island Civil Defense authorities said in a tweet evacuation orders were in place for residents in the Kona Hillcrest Subdivision and Aloha Kona Subdivision.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kailua Park, the Old Kona Airport, Gymnasium.

The fire is burning in the area of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona between Onioni Street and Nakukui Drive. Thick smoke was seen billowing from miles away.

The fire began sometime before noon. So far, no injuries have been reported and there are no immediate reports of damage to homes or property.

Homes were threatened by the quickly growing fire.
Homes were threatened by the quickly growing fire.(Kevin HibbardKon)

This story will be updated.

