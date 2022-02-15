This Ironman athlete won’t quit because he’s racing for kids who can’t quit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dirk Pauley competes in triathlons. He’s done dozens of them, but not just to beat his best times.

The 52-year-old consultant for American Electric Power races to raise money for families who have children with cancer. He started doing it in 2017.

“There was this thought that there are children out there. They don’t have an option to quit,” he said.

For inspiration on race day, he writes the names of every child he’s racing for on his forearm, so he can see them at a glance. It inspires him to keep going.

“I am a triathlete trying to support the Pinky Swear organization through fundraising and an awareness effort,” he said, from his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Pinky Swear Foundation is a non-profit that assists scores of families going through cancer battles by providing financial help with their everyday expenses.

Last year, the organization helped 13 Hawaii families.

“Life keeps happening even if your child has cancer. There’s still bills that pile up. You still have to pay for rent or a mortgage. You have to pay to put gas in your car. You have to pay to put groceries on the table,” said Jake Leif, Pinky Swear’s marketing manager.

Even as COVID canceled triathlons, Pauley still found a way to raise money for Pinky Swear.

“With the COVID restrictions, I took on a 140.6 triathlon by myself,” he said. “The day before that event took place, I got a video from a family who has a child with cancer.”

In 2021, Pinky Swear community-based fundraisers brought in more than $300,000. This year the goal is $500,000, and Pauley’s races are a big part of that effort.

“Dirk, is absolutely crushing it in that field,” Leif said. “But we also have people who are doing bake sales, or plant sales, or turkey trots. It’s whatever they want to make it.”

In October, Pauley will compete in his first Kona Ironman World Championship, wearing his distinctive Pinky Swear racing outfit that inspires other racers to ask questions. That’s what he wants.

“I want the world to see what Pinky Swear can do for families,” he said.

His prize is knowing he helps families whose struggle is tougher than any endurance race.

