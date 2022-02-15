Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:15 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
Memorial outside the clinic, which was the scene of the murder.
Police: Suspect tied to Waipahu acupuncture clinic murder in custody
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii News Now File Image
Prosecutors: Man used investment scheme to swindle $2.5M from victims
HFD is investigating a fire that broke out from a single-story, abandoned home in Waipahu.
Fire breaks out at abandoned house in Waipahu, displacing 12 nearby residents

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures amid Ukraine crisis
FILE - A person carries a sign supporting QAnon during a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., on...
Report: Conspiracy theorists fuel bump in extremist killings
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Comfortable weather continues; another big swell peaking today
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
US producer prices surge 9.7% from a year ago