Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man accused in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist released on $1M bail
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii News Now File Image
Prosecutors: Man used investment scheme to swindle $2.5M from victims
The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr....
Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments

Latest News

FILE IMAGE - A priest's use of the word "we" during baptisms invalidated all the ones he had...
One wrong word by Phoenix priest invalidates ‘numerous’ baptisms
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity