State reports 294 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

The state is investigating a new COVID-19 cluster that is connected to a series of funeral events in Kalihi.(Hawaii News Now)
The state is investigating a new COVID-19 cluster that is connected to a series of funeral events in Kalihi.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health announced 294 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 232,302.

Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported.

The death toll from the virus remained at 1,262.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 11,026 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

