Police: Suspect tied to Waipahu acupuncture clinic murder in custody
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Waipahu murder last month.
Authorities identified the man as Eric Thompson Monday evening. He was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and was a person of interest in the death of 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara.
Tokuhara was found dead inside the family business, Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare, near the corner of Waipahu Depot Street and Farrington Highway in mid-January.
Police say Thompson now faces a second-degree murder charge and a firearms offense in a separate felony case. Bail has been set at $1 million.
