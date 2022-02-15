Police: Suspect tied to Waipahu acupuncture clinic murder in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Waipahu murder last month.

Authorities identified the man as Eric Thompson Monday evening. He was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and was a person of interest in the death of 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara.

Tokuhara was found dead inside the family business, Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare, near the corner of Waipahu Depot Street and Farrington Highway in mid-January.

Police say Thompson now faces a second-degree murder charge and a firearms offense in a separate felony case. Bail has been set at $1 million.

