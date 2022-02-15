Tributes
Police: Suspect tied to Waipahu acupuncture clinic murder in custody

Memorial outside the clinic, which was the scene of the murder.
Memorial outside the clinic, which was the scene of the murder.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Waipahu murder last month.

Authorities identified the man as Eric Thompson Monday evening. He was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and was a person of interest in the death of 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara.

Tokuhara was found dead inside the family business, Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare, near the corner of Waipahu Depot Street and Farrington Highway in mid-January.

Police say Thompson now faces a second-degree murder charge and a firearms offense in a separate felony case. Bail has been set at $1 million.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

