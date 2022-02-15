Tributes
Nonprofit that composts for Kailua schools still seeking help to keep services going

Windward Zero Waste School Hui
Windward Zero Waste School Hui(Windward Zero Waste School Hui/Facebook)
By Samie Solina
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windward Zero Waste School Hui was in danger of stopping their services forever.

The non-profit helps five Kailua public schools to compost their waste.

Every week, they compost 2 tons of food waste and also handle green waste and take all of their available scrap paper.

Last year, when public schools across the country started serving free breakfast and lunch, they struggled to keep up.

Mindy Jaffe, the coordinator and co-founder, said the decision doubled their work.

In December, Jaffe told her staff not to come back because they were out of money.

But staff set up a GoFundMe and they have raised $22,500.

Jaffe said this will keep the program running through March, but they are in desperate need for money to keep them going through May.

Jaffe said they are earmarked for more funding which will help them next school year.

They also rely on worm and vermicast sales and can purchase them at waikikiworm.com.

