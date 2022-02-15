Tributes
New sensors on HNL’s AED units call for help quicker in medical emergencies

AED units at HNL are now equipped with the specialized alarm.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology at the Honolulu International Airport will alert airport authorities the moment someone grabs an automated external defibrillator.

The state is teaming up with a Canadian company to install the sensors.

The first alert goes out when the AED cabinet door is opened. A second alert will go out when the machine is removed from its glass case.

Officials are hopeful it will save lives in emergencies.

“Knowing that that an AED has been removed, we know there’s a potential for a cardiac arrest and can send out key responders to that location immediately, cutting down on the time it takes to get our professionals there,” President and Owner of AED Institute Pamela Foster said.

“In a cardiac arrest, every second counts. That person, that cardiac arrest needs to be recognized. 911 needs to be called. Someone needs to respond start compressions immediately. And the faster that AED is attached, the the more chance of survival that is really important,” Foster added.

All 131 AED machines at the airport now have the specialized alarms. The state hopes to eventually install them at airports across the state.

