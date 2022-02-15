Tributes
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug-trafficking charges

Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A mother and son in North Carolina are facing several drug charges after an investigation by authorities.

The Vice-Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office closed a six-month investigation by conducting a search warrant on Feb. 10, WECT reported.

“At the conclusion of the search warrant, detectives found approximately 6,900 pressed pills (760.0 grams) containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000, a loaded Glock handgun, and US currency,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested Leslie Nicole Mitchell and her son, Payton James Mitchell, both of Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to the sheriff's office, the Vice-Narcotics Division closed a six-month investigation...
According to the sheriff’s office, the Vice-Narcotics Division closed a six-month investigation by conducting a search warrant on Rockwell Road on Feb. 10.(NHCSO)

“Detectives suspect Payton Mitchell is responsible for trafficking over 50,000 fentanyl-based pills into New Hanover County in just the past 6 months,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both subjects were charged with several drug trafficking related charges.”

Payton Mitchell is being held under a $11.6 million bond while Leslie Mitchell’s bond was set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

