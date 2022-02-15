Tributes
Men wanted in attempted murder investigation in Waikiki sought by police

Nearly three months after the Red Hill fuel spill tainted Pearl Harbor's water supply, the first families displaced by the contamination are cleared to move bac
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are searching for a man connected with an attempted murder over the weekend in Waikiki.

HPD says on Sunday, Feb. 6 just before 4 a.m., a family was delivering newspapers near Nahua Street and Kuhio Avenue when they saw an assault taking place.

Honolulu police are seeking the men seen in the images.
Honolulu police are seeking the men seen in the images.(CrimeStoppers)

When they tried to intervene, one man handed another man a gun and then he began shooting at the family’s car.

Police found the man who opened fire and arrested him. Now, they’re looking for an apparent accomplice who they believe handed the gun to the shooter.

Two other men who were with the group are also wanted by police. Anyone with tips should call 955-8300.

