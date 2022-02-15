Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known as “Hilo’s welfare doctor” has won another legal battle with the state.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr. Frederick Nitta to return $205,000 in Medicaid reimbursements paid to his primary care practice.

“As far as vindication, yes -- but not much because this is a battle that goes on until after I’m dead,” said Nitta of his long running legal battles with the state.

Nitta is a certified obstetrician and gynecologist but because of the shortages of doctors on the Big Island he also provides primary care services for anyone who walks in, including patients suffering from the flu, cancer or even heart attacks.

About 90 percent of his patients are on Medicaid, Medicare or MedQuest.

But the Department of Human Services, which oversees the Medicaid program, argued that because Nitta wasn’t certified as a primary care physician in their system he wasn’t entitled to receive enhanced Medicaid payments for those services. It ordered him to pay back $205,000.

The ICA however turned to a recent recent federal appeals court ruling saying he’s entitled to the payments.

The ruling comes after the DHS accused Nitta of fraud in 2014, claiming he over billed the Medicaid program by more than a million dollars.

But a state judge dismissed the allegations, blaming a mistake involving wrong billing codes.

“The MedQuest people have a vendetta to put him out of business which is really crazy,” said his attorney Eric Seitz, who said his client has wracked up more than $250,000 in legal fees battling the state.

“There are not enough doctors to provide services so if someone comes in pregnant to see Dr. Nitta and he takes care of all of their medical need under regulations, he is entitled to receive the payments.”

The DHS did not respond to a request for comment but Nitta believes the harassment won’t end here.

“I understand what’s going on. I’m vocal. I always have, was, will be. I’m going to be vocal to fight for what I believe in is right,” said Nitta.

