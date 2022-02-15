Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments

DHS argued because he wasn’t certified as a primary care physician in their system, he wasn’t entitled to receive enhanced Medicaid payments.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known as “Hilo’s welfare doctor” has won another legal battle with the state.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr. Frederick Nitta to return $205,000 in Medicaid reimbursements paid to his primary care practice.

“As far as vindication, yes -- but not much because this is a battle that goes on until after I’m dead,” said Nitta of his long running legal battles with the state.

Nitta is a certified obstetrician and gynecologist but because of the shortages of doctors on the Big Island he also provides primary care services for anyone who walks in, including patients suffering from the flu, cancer or even heart attacks.

About 90 percent of his patients are on Medicaid, Medicare or MedQuest.

But the Department of Human Services, which oversees the Medicaid program, argued that because Nitta wasn’t certified as a primary care physician in their system he wasn’t entitled to receive enhanced Medicaid payments for those services. It ordered him to pay back $205,000.

The ICA however turned to a recent recent federal appeals court ruling saying he’s entitled to the payments.

The ruling comes after the DHS accused Nitta of fraud in 2014, claiming he over billed the Medicaid program by more than a million dollars.

But a state judge dismissed the allegations, blaming a mistake involving wrong billing codes.

“The MedQuest people have a vendetta to put him out of business which is really crazy,” said his attorney Eric Seitz, who said his client has wracked up more than $250,000 in legal fees battling the state.

“There are not enough doctors to provide services so if someone comes in pregnant to see Dr. Nitta and he takes care of all of their medical need under regulations, he is entitled to receive the payments.”

The DHS did not respond to a request for comment but Nitta believes the harassment won’t end here.

“I understand what’s going on. I’m vocal. I always have, was, will be. I’m going to be vocal to fight for what I believe in is right,” said Nitta.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Scene of the crash in Kahuku Saturday night.
Man, 26, killed in Kahuku crash; speed, no seatbelt were factors, police say
Hawaii State Capitol
Former lawmaker at center of corruption scandal could keep pension benefit despite new law
The vehicles involved in the crash Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Maui causes SUV to rollover

Latest News

Angel Kalehuawehe, Baldwin High School girls’ basketball coach.
For 50 years, this coach has shaped and guided athletes at Baldwin High School
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Water in 1 zone of Navy system declared safe to drink; ‘long way to go’ until advisory is lifted for all
AED units at HNL are now equipped with the specialized alarm.
New sensors on HNL’s AED units call for help quicker in medical emergencies
HNN
A man known as "Hilo's welfare doctor" doesn't have to pay back more than $200K in Medicaid payments