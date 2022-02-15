Forecast: Comfortable weather through the weekend, another big swell peaking today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the upcoming holiday weekend. A trend toward wetter weather is anticipated the next couple of days as an upper-level low moves over the islands. Showers, some briefly heavy, will favor windward areas, but a few showers can be expected over leeward areas as well.

A High Surf Advisory is on for most north and west shores as a new WNW swell peaks today. Another slightly smaller boost is due Friday night likely triggering another HSA. A moderate boost is peaking on south shores today holding through Thursday. East shores are expected to rise starting on Thursday.

