Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Comfortable weather through the weekend, another big swell peaking today

Forecast: Comfortable weather to hold through the weekend, another big swell peaks today
Forecast: Comfortable weather to hold through the weekend, another big swell peaks today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the upcoming holiday weekend. A trend toward wetter weather is anticipated the next couple of days as an upper-level low moves over the islands. Showers, some briefly heavy, will favor windward areas, but a few showers can be expected over leeward areas as well.

A High Surf Advisory is on for most north and west shores as a new WNW swell peaks today. Another slightly smaller boost is due Friday night likely triggering another HSA. A moderate boost is peaking on south shores today holding through Thursday. East shores are expected to rise starting on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
Memorial outside the clinic, which was the scene of the murder.
Police: Suspect tied to Waipahu acupuncture clinic murder in custody
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii News Now File Image
Prosecutors: Man used investment scheme to swindle $2.5M from victims
HFD is investigating a fire that broke out from a single-story, abandoned home in Waipahu.
Fire breaks out at abandoned house in Waipahu, displacing 12 nearby residents

Latest News

Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers
Forecast: Cool trade winds for this Valentine’s evening - snuggle weather
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 14, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 14, 2022
Guy Hagi's Monday forecast
Forecast: Light winds through Tuesday ahead of breezier conditions, more showers