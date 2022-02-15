Tributes
Forecast: Comfortable weather continues; another big swell peaking today

Your top local headlines for Feb. 15, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the upcoming holiday weekend.

A trend toward wetter weather is anticipated the next couple of days as an upper-level low moves over the islands.

Showers, some briefly heavy, will favor windward areas, but a few showers can be expected over leeward areas as well.

A high surf advisory is on for most north and west shores as a new west-northwest swell peaks Tuesday.

Another slightly smaller boost is due Friday night, likely triggering another high surf advisory.

A moderate boost is peaking on south shores Tuesday holding through Thursday.

East shores are expected to rise starting on Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

