For 50 years, this coach has shaped and guided athletes at Baldwin High School

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved coach on Maui is celebrating half a century at Baldwin High School.

Angel Kalehuawehe said 50 years isn’t long when you’re doing what you love.

“I loved every minute of it. I guess when you have the passion and when you have the love for the game, time has no value,” Kalehuawehe said.

The 74-year-old first started coaching the Baldwin boys’ basketball team in 1972.

In 1992, he transitioned to head the girl’s team.

Since then, he has led the Bears to several MIL championships and was named Coach of the Year.

His son Chad, who once played for him and is now a basketball coach himself, said it’s not his father’s win/loss record that makes him so special – it’s the impact he has made on his players’ lives.

“Not just on the court, they invite him to their weddings, to potlucks, he brings them over to the house,” said Chad. “He sacrifices a lot to help all these kids learn, but ultimately have fun.”

Baldwin High School Girls’ Basketball Assistant Coach Lorie Yanuaria played for Kalehuawehe from 1998 to 2001 and has been coaching alongside him for about 19 years.

“So sacrificial in everything he does, and he loves the game and the girls. He considers us his daughters and those that play for him for years, we come back, and it’s just like coming back to family. It’s always been like a family unit here at Baldwin,” Yanuaria said.

Kanoa Gogue-Kahalekai is a starting freshman on the girls’ varsity basketball team and said “Coach Kal” has coached several of her family members, including her mother.

“You can talk to him about anything. He’s understanding. He’s there for you. He may seem scary, but he’s really a loving person,” said Gogue-Kahalekai.

Kalehuawehe 50th season with the Baldwin Bears has officially ended.

Retirement rumors have been floating around, but the beloved coach said he may not be ready to retire just yet.

“We’ll see,” Kalehuawehe said. “It’s hard to walk away, let me tell you. It’s hard to walk away.”

