2 former state lawmakers accused of taking bribes expected to plead guilty in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two former state lawmakers accused of taking thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for legislative actions will make their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and former state Rep. Ty Cullen are both expected to plead guilty.

English allegedly received more than $18,000 from a company in the wastewater management field that could benefit from government-funded cesspool replacement programs.

He retired last year, citing symptoms of “long COVID.” But court records showed he was already under investigation by that point.

Former state Rep. Ty Cullen, who resigned last week, is also accused of accepting bribes totaling $23,000.

Both are charged with honest service wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Their willingness to plead guilty could result in a reduced sentence.

