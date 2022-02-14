Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a...
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a women's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:38 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada.

The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments.

Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the crash in Kahuku Saturday night.
Man, 26, killed in Kahuku crash; speed, no seatbelt were factors, police say
The vehicles involved in the crash Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Maui causes SUV to rollover
This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,978.
Hawaii reports 532 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths
At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and...
‘Lack of respect for the law’: Man convicted of armed robbery, attempted carjacking is sentenced
The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and while there are no Hawaii-born players on either...
Win or lose Sunday, the Rams’ DB Rapp has already booked offseason return to Hawaii

Latest News

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft...
Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast
Guy Hagi's Monday forecast
Forecast: Light winds through Tuesday ahead of breezier conditions, more showers
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Section 6(b)
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’