Quiet start to the week, but wetter, breezier conditions on the way

Gentle to moderate trade winds will bring a few showers for windward and mauka areas through Tuesday, with more shower coverage for east Hawaii Island. An upper disturbance now to the northeast will be drawn over the state starting Tuesday night while high pressure strengthens to the northeast, resulting in wetter and potentially windy weather for the latter part of the week and possibly into the weekend.

Waves are forecast to rise as several swells arrive over the next few days. The latest in a series of west-northwest swells will start rising late Monday, bringing possible advisory level waves to north and west shores when it peaks Tuesday and Wednesday. An out-of-season south-southwest swell is anticipated to arrive late Monday, peaking late Tuesday for south shores. And a short period north-northeast swell will boost surf for east shores Monday and Tuesday, with stronger trades bringing in rough surf near advisory levels later in the week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.