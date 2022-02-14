Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance

What a Winter Olympics it has been for Team USA figure skater Madison Chock! The Olympian with Hawaii ties won silver in her third Winter Games.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What a Winter Olympics it has been for Team USA figure skater Madison Chock! The Olympian with Hawaii ties won silver in her third Winter Games.

It’s her first Olympic medal.

Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but say her silver medal-winning performance in Beijing was exhilarating. “Oh, it’s so thrilling just to see when they step on the ice. It’s so special. It still takes your breath away,” said the Chocks.

Madison and her husband Evan Bates got the same reaction when they performed at Ice Palace in Halawa in 2014 and 2015. Fans gave them lots of lei at meet-and-greets for keiki ice skaters.

But their Hawaii ties run even deeper.

Her father Wesley is from the Big Island. His family opened the old Chock Inn store in Waimea. He’s an Iolani and UH graduate. Her mother, Barbara, is also a UH Manoa graduate.

And she was once a back up singer for the legendary Don Ho.

“He says, you come over, you’ve got a job. You take singing lessons and I did. I was the first haole hula dancer in Hawaii long ago,” said Barbara Chock.

Their careers and Madison’s moved them away from Hawaii to the mainland, but the islands will always be their second home.

With the family making so many trips to the Aloha State, Madison the ice skater may just become Maddie the surfer.

“She loves surfing. She went surfing in Waikiki once her first time and it was just shock. People told her she has such good balance and that’s because she’s a skater on the ice. So her balance is, you know, almost perfect,” said Wesley Chock.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and while there are no Hawaii-born players on either...
Win or lose Sunday, the Rams’ DB Rapp has already booked offseason return to Hawaii
J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and face years in prison...
Businessman at center of bribery scandal has not been charged but has history of legal campaign donations
At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and...
‘Lack of respect for the law’: Man convicted of armed robbery, attempted carjacking is sentenced
File image of a previous Hawaii Super Bowl watch party.
Despite declining cases, health experts urge caution as fans plan to gather for Super Bowl
Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
2 charged in fatal shooting of Hawaii woman in Las Vegas could face death penalty

Latest News

Several Rams fans from Hawaii attend Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
Hawaii fans call chance to watch Super Bowl LVI a ‘bucket list’ opportunity
The scene at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles just before Super Bowl LVI kicked off.
Energy outside SoFi Stadium ‘surreal’ ahead of Super Bowl LVI
DOE schools have been challenged with staffing issues in recent weeks, heavily relying on...
The unsung heroes helping DOE through staffing issues: Substitute teachers
Hawaii State Capitol
Former lawmaker at center of corruption scandal could keep pension benefit despite new law