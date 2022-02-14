Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What a Winter Olympics it has been for Team USA figure skater Madison Chock! The Olympian with Hawaii ties won silver in her third Winter Games.

It’s her first Olympic medal.

Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but say her silver medal-winning performance in Beijing was exhilarating. “Oh, it’s so thrilling just to see when they step on the ice. It’s so special. It still takes your breath away,” said the Chocks.

Madison and her husband Evan Bates got the same reaction when they performed at Ice Palace in Halawa in 2014 and 2015. Fans gave them lots of lei at meet-and-greets for keiki ice skaters.

But their Hawaii ties run even deeper.

Her father Wesley is from the Big Island. His family opened the old Chock Inn store in Waimea. He’s an Iolani and UH graduate. Her mother, Barbara, is also a UH Manoa graduate.

And she was once a back up singer for the legendary Don Ho.

“He says, you come over, you’ve got a job. You take singing lessons and I did. I was the first haole hula dancer in Hawaii long ago,” said Barbara Chock.

Their careers and Madison’s moved them away from Hawaii to the mainland, but the islands will always be their second home.

With the family making so many trips to the Aloha State, Madison the ice skater may just become Maddie the surfer.

“She loves surfing. She went surfing in Waikiki once her first time and it was just shock. People told her she has such good balance and that’s because she’s a skater on the ice. So her balance is, you know, almost perfect,” said Wesley Chock.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.