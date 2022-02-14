Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Vessel strike likely killed humpback whale calf found off Oahu, NOAA Fisheries says

A manhunt is underway following a fatal shooting in Waipahu late Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale calf found dead off Oahu last week appears to have suffered a traumatic brain injury consistent with a vessel strike, NOAA Fisheries said Monday.

The 12-foot male calf was less than a week old and was nursing.

The animal’s body was found Feb. 6 near the Wailupe Peninsula. NOAA crews, Native Hawaiian practitioners, and others responded to remove the calf and a necropsy was performed.

Officials said the calf showed “clear evidence of traumatic brain injury,” the probable cause of death.

While the animal could have been injured by another whale, “the concussive force was more likely caused by a vessel strike,” NOAA Fisheries said.

Thousands of humpback whales migrate to Hawaiian waters every winter to breed, give birth and nurse their young. Vessel-whale collisions occur annually and can be dangerous to the animals and boaters.

NOAA said humpback whales, particularly calves, are challenging for vessel operators to see. They spend most or all of their time underwater and generally have a low profile when surfacing to breathe.

Here are some tips for preventing vessel strikes:

  • Keep a sharp lookout for whale fins, tails or blows (or puffs of mist)
  • Travel at a slow, safe speed in areas where you may encounter a whale
  • Stay at the helm and be ready to take immediate action if needed
  • If a whale is sighted, stay more than 100 yards away
  • Warn other vessels that whales are in the area

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Manhunt for suspect underway after fatal shooting in Waipahu
Scene of the crash in Kahuku Saturday night.
Man, 26, killed in Kahuku crash; speed, no seatbelt were factors, police say
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii State Capitol
Former lawmaker at center of corruption scandal could keep pension benefit despite new law
The vehicles involved in the crash Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Maui causes SUV to rollover

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 498 new COVID infections, bringing statewide total to 232,008
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Feb. 14, 2022)
Watanabe Floral wasn’t just expecting brisk sales this Valentine’s Day. They were expecting...
Love is in the air ... and roses are on the way! Florists see brisk sales this Valentine’s Day
HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Manhunt for suspect underway after fatal shooting in Waipahu