Love is in the air ... and roses are on the way! Florists see brisk sales this Valentine’s Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year. For florists, anyway.

And Watanabe Floral isn’t just expecting brisk sales this Valentine’s Day. They were expecting record-breaking ones.

“Since the pandemic, there’s been a greater appreciation for flowers and the role of flowers for making people happy,” said Monty Pereira, the general manager.

“We’ve seen that since we reopened since 2020 and I think people just want to celebrate.”

Pereira said the pandemic has also closed flower shops and they have absorbed some customers.

Pereira said that they will be doing 800 deliveries Monday alone.

They have already done 1,200 early deliveries.

However, the general manager said they do not expect to sell out and expect to have plenty of inventory for walk-ins. Staff have made about 5,000 arrangements over the past week.

They have also expanded staff from 40 people on a typical workday to 130.

He said while flower shortages have been a concern in years’ past, there have not been issues for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

