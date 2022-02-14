Tributes
LIVE: Governor, DOH to discuss latest on efforts to flush fuel from Navy water system

Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found petroleum levels of up to 350 times over the safe level for drinking water.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is holding a media availability Monday to discuss the latest efforts to respond to the Navy’s contaminated water crisis.

