LIVE: Governor, DOH to discuss latest on efforts to flush fuel from Navy water system
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is holding a media availability Monday to discuss the latest efforts to respond to the Navy’s contaminated water crisis.
WATCH LIVE:
Related Coverage:
- Military families sickened by Navy water demand action on Capitol Hill
- Kahele, Case introduce federal bill to permanently shut down Red Hill facility
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.