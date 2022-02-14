Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 498 new COVID infections, bringing statewide total to 232,008

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 498 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 232,008.

Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported.

The death toll from the virus remained at 1,262.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 11,785 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the crash in Kahuku Saturday night.
Man, 26, killed in Kahuku crash; speed, no seatbelt were factors, police say
The vehicles involved in the crash Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Maui causes SUV to rollover
This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,978.
Hawaii reports 532 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths
At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and...
‘Lack of respect for the law’: Man convicted of armed robbery, attempted carjacking is sentenced
Hawaii State Capitol
Former lawmaker at center of corruption scandal could keep pension benefit despite new law

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 14, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 14, 2022
HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Manhunt for suspect underway from fatal shooting in Waipahu
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance