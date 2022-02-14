Hawaii sees 498 new COVID infections, bringing statewide total to 232,008

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 498 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 232,008.

Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported.

The death toll from the virus remained at 1,262.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 11,785 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.