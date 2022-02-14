Tributes
Hawaii fans call chance to watch Super Bowl LVI a ‘bucket list’ opportunity

Several Rams fans from Hawaii attend Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
Several Rams fans from Hawaii attend Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ian Scheuring
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anyone who was in attendance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday knows it: there’s just nothing in sports like being in the crowd for a Super Bowl.

The stadium and surrounding neighborhoods were buzzing six hours before kickoff — crews from Hawaii News Now showed up around at the stadium around five hours before the game, and we weren’t the only people from Hawaii who made their way here for the Super Bowl.

“This my bucket list. Been a Rams fan for a long time,” said Clyde Wakazuru, who flew from Hawaii to watch the game. “Soon as they made the championship game, I was determined to come.”

With so many people walking around outside SoFi Stadium before the game, it wasn’t exactly hard to find local fans.

“When I was a kid, walking around the stadium, I was always wanting to go in,” said Wayne Coito, a local sports fan. “When I watched on TV, I said ‘one day, I’m going to go.’ To be here, ]all those years of waiting, it feels like for me as a fan it feels like the end of my journey, to be able to make it here.”

Lots of fans from Hawaii were fans of one of the teams in the games. Others just had a stroke of good fortune.

“We had a neighbor who had season tickets to the Raiders and the Rams. We got lucky,” said Chris Ponsar, a fan from Hawaii attending the Super Bowl.”

And with the Rams winning the game? Lots of those who flew from Hawaii ended up leaving happy.

“Been a fan for over 50 years,” said Edgar Quarto. “Like I said, this my first game as a Rams’ fan, the Super Bowl. Yeah, this perfect for me.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

