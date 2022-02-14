Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:06 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and while there are no Hawaii-born players on either...
Win or lose Sunday, the Rams’ DB Rapp has already booked offseason return to Hawaii
J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and face years in prison...
Businessman at center of bribery scandal has not been charged but has history of legal campaign donations
At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and...
‘Lack of respect for the law’: Man convicted of armed robbery, attempted carjacking is sentenced
File image of a previous Hawaii Super Bowl watch party.
Despite declining cases, health experts urge caution as fans plan to gather for Super Bowl
Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
2 charged in fatal shooting of Hawaii woman in Las Vegas could face death penalty

Latest News

Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque
Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree....
Officers discusses Albuquerque stabbings
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd’s killing
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control