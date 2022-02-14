Tributes
Forecast: Light winds through Tuesday, stronger winds and more showers due Wednesday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds in the forecast as a surface trough north of the islands keeps the will hold through Tuesday. An upper level low lingering northeast of the island chain will produce passing showers for windward and mountain areas through Tuesday, especially over the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island. The upper low moves over the islands from Wednesday onward as trade winds strengthen increasing wind speed and shower trends across the state into next weekend.

The latest in a series of west-northwest swells will arrive late Monday and likely push north and west shore surf above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels during the peak Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the significant initial west component, west facing shores of the Big Island could see surf nearing High Surf Warning levels.

Another pulse of west- northwest swell will arrive Thursday or Friday, A south-southwest swell will arrive late Monday, cause south shore to peak near the summertime average late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

