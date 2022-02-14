Fire breaks out at abandoned house in Waipahu, displacing 12 nearby residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that broke out at an abandoned house in Waipahu late Sunday displaced 12 nearby residents, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Paiwa Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home. Officials said the building had sustained damage in a previous fire.

According to HFD, the fire had spread to a nearby home. Neighboring residents were forced to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting the nine adults and three children who were displaced.

The fire was extinguished before 11:30 p.m.

HFD officials are investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

