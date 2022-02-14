Tributes
Big Oahu Super Bowl party featured good fun, good food and COVID safety protocols

The second half of the game kept people on their feet. But with a last-minute touchdown, the LA rams became the champions of Super Bowl 56.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dave & Buster’s hosted one of the biggest Super Bowl parties in town Sunday and everyone had to be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID test.

With COVID protocols in place, fans at the popular venue were asked to stay with their party.

But that didn’t put a damper on the excitement.

“We come here every year,” said Joanne Gayanan, of Kalihi.

Rams and Bengals fans represented their teams loud and proud.

“I didn’t have a t-shirt, so I looked at my closet [and] this is from 1988 when Boomer was in the Super Bowl,” said Bengals fan Barbra Armentrout.

No matter who they were rooting for, everyone was a fan of the halftime show.

“I grew up listening to these guys and just to see them in the Super Bowl as part of the LA culture, it was perfect,” Gayanan said. “It was good I just like the variety of entertainers.”

With a last-minute touchdown, the LA Rams became the champions of Super Bowl 56.

“There’s always next year,” said Armentrout.

