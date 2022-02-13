Tributes
Wahine basketball takes top spot in the Big West after win over Long Beach State

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the top spot in the Big West Conference after rallying back to defeat Long Beach State.

The ‘Bows downed the Beach 72-64 on Saturday after being down by 13 points in the third quarter, now moving to 12-8 overall on the year.

UH clawed back from the deficit to tie things up at 64-all, finishing the game on an 8-0 run thanks to Amy Atwell’s go-ahead three-pointer with a little over a minute in regulation.

Atwell finished with a double double with a team-high 25 points and 12 rebounds while freshman Olivia Davies notched on 17 points and seven boards.

Hawaii returns home next week for two home games, starting with UC San Diego on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

