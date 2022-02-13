Tributes
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Maui causes SUV to rollover

The vehicles involved in the crash Sunday morning.
The vehicles involved in the crash Sunday morning.(Maui Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash Sunday on Maui.

Authorities said a 49-year-old Wailuku man was speeding southbound on Maui Veterans Highway just north of Kahului.

Before 5 a.m., the driver crashed into a the rear of a 2021 Nissan Rogue which was heading in the same direction.

Police said as a result of the impact, the Nissan spun uncontrollably, crossed the grassy center median and rolled over in the northbound lanes.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Nissan, a 30-year-old Kahului woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

It’s not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. This marks Maui County’s 5th traffic death so far this year as compared to one at the same time last year.

