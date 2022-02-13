Tributes
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

