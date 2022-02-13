Tributes
Man, 26, killed in Kahuku crash; speed, no seatbelt were factors, police say

Scene of the crash in Kahuku Saturday night.
Scene of the crash in Kahuku Saturday night.(Jenica Taylor)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash in Kahuku turned deadly overnight.

According to Honolulu police, it happened along Kamehameha Highway around 10 p.m. Saturday.

A 26-year-old male driver was heading north when he broadsided a 41-year-old female motorist who turned from a side street onto the highway in the southbound lanes.

Police said the 41-year-old female driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

The 26-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators believe speed was a factor. This is Oahu’s 7th traffic fatality of the year compared to five this time in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

