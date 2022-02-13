Tributes
Hawaii reports 532 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,978.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 532 new coronavirus cases and four additional fatalities.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 231,510.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,262.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 12,838 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

