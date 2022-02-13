Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii basketball snags big win over Cal State Fullerton

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a big 72-55 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

The ‘Bows move to 12-8 on the year to move up to tied for second place in the Big West Conference.

It was a back and forth battle between the two teams early with the Titans going up 12-0 early, but Hawaii would claw back to take the 30-24 lead going into half time.

After the break, the Warriors took over to extend their lead and never give it back in front of a white out crowd of over 3,000 fans.

The ‘Bows would go on to win with a final score of 72-55.

Noel Coleman scored a gamep-high 24 points while Junior Madut notched a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii heads back on the road for two games in California, starting with UC Sand Diego on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and while there are no Hawaii-born players on either...
Win or lose Sunday, the Rams’ DB Rapp has already booked offseason return to Hawaii
J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and face years in prison...
Businessman at center of bribery scandal has not been charged but has history of legal campaign donations
At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and...
‘Lack of respect for the law’: Man convicted of armed robbery, attempted carjacking is sentenced
Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
2 charged in fatal shooting of Hawaii woman in Las Vegas could face death penalty
File image of a previous Hawaii Super Bowl watch party.
Despite declining cases, health experts urge caution as fans plan to gather for Super Bowl

Latest News

Wahine basketball takes top spot in the Big West after win over Long Beach State
‘Bows volleyball receive Championship rings after third victory over Long Island
Super Bowl LVI
Preparations are underway for Super Bowl LVI with Bengals and Rams set to square off
Hawaii animal trainer with film and TV credits adds Super Bowl commercial to her resume
Hawaii animal trainer with film and TV credits adds Super Bowl commercial to her resume