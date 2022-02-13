Hawaii basketball snags big win over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a big 72-55 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

The ‘Bows move to 12-8 on the year to move up to tied for second place in the Big West Conference.

It was a back and forth battle between the two teams early with the Titans going up 12-0 early, but Hawaii would claw back to take the 30-24 lead going into half time.

After the break, the Warriors took over to extend their lead and never give it back in front of a white out crowd of over 3,000 fans.

The ‘Bows would go on to win with a final score of 72-55.

Noel Coleman scored a gamep-high 24 points while Junior Madut notched a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii heads back on the road for two games in California, starting with UC Sand Diego on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

