‘Bows volleyball receive Championship rings after third victory over Long Island

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team took care of business on Friday night, downing Long Island three sets to one.

In their third meeting with the Sharks in one week, the ‘Bows downed LIU 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9.

Despite dropping the second set, Hawaii breezed through the final two sets, featuring a record-setting 20 aces and Filip Humler’s match-high seven aces and 10 kills.

Following the match, UH received their 2021 NCAA National Championship rings.

Up next, Hawaii stays in the islands for a three-match series against No. 15 Lincoln Memorial starting on February 18th at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

