Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

What the Tech: Reelgood lets you see all your streaming content in one place

Netflix Picks: What the WAVE 3 News staff is watching
What the Tech: Reelgood lets you see all your streaming content in one place(tcw-wave)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Does this ever happen to you?

With a remote in hand you sit down to find something to watch on TV. Since you subscribe to Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming services, you spend too much of your evening just browsing the selections.

I know in my house we open the Netflix app with a Roku and browse around a bit. Then we close the Netflix app and open up Amazon Prime Video to browse. We do the same thing for the other streaming services, opening and closing the apps and browsing to see what is available.

Just finding something to watch often takes up the short amount of time I have to actually watch.

Reelgood is a smartphone and iPad app to help you see only the content you can see from your subscriptions. And it’s really good at it.

Open the app for the first time and you are asked to select all of the streaming services you subscribe to or have access to. It includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, and most all of the others, plus free services such as Tubi and Pluto among others.

Once you’ve selected your subscriptions, Reelgood shows you what’s playing only on those services. You won’t have to open any other app to view the listings. You can’t watch the movie or series in the Reelgood app but you can see previews.

There are a few other features such as bookmarking content you want to watch later, marking movies and shows you’ve already seen, and getting notifications when a new episode of a favorite show or series is available.

If you watch the streaming services using a Roku device, Reelgood has a built-in remote so you can find something to watch using the app and with the tap on the screen, start the show playing on the television using your chosen subscription. Reelgood says it also has a similar feature for some LG smart TVs but I haven’t had the chance to try it.

The only negative about the app is that previews don’t always play when you tap the play button. It isn’t my internet and WiFi speed, it just doesn’t play smoothly.

That’s a small hiccup though. I’ve found when we’re sitting down to watch something but no one knows what’s playing, Reelgood works really well. Or really good.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘Never gave up’: Young, inspirational cancer patient dies after hard-fought battle
Officials said the three men were employed by a defense contractor prohibited from making...
3 former Hawaii-based contractors indicted for allegedly making illegal campaign donations
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Environmentalists say Hawaii's 88-thousand cesspools release 53 million gallons of raw sewage...
Bribery scandal could focus discussion on closing cesspools, environmentalists say

Latest News

Sue Chipperton trains dogs, cats, pics, even rats for roles in movie and TV. Her dog Eddie...
Hawaii animal trainer with film and TV credits adds Super Bowl commercial to her resume
J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and face years in prison...
Businessman at center of bribery scandal has not been charged but has history of legal campaign donations
U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case have introduced federal legislation aimed at permanently...
Kahele, Case introduce federal bill to permanently shut down Red Hill facility
The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and while there are no Hawaii-born players on either...
Win or lose Sunday, the Rams’ DB Rapp has already booked offseason return to Hawaii
Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
2 charged in fatal shooting of Hawaii woman in Las Vegas could face death penalty