Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Pearl City fire

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly fire in Pearl City.

Authorities said 32-year-old Scott DeAngelo is accused of killing a man that was found inside an apartment on Lehua Avenue after a fire Monday night.

In court documents, police tentatively identified the victim as the sole tenant, Demond Cox — adding that he and the suspect were acquaintances.

Police said DeAngelo had a gun when he escaped from the burning apartment, but they think he used a pocketknife to kill the victim.

Officials said they believe the men argued Monday night before DeAngelo allegedly killed Cox, lit his body on fire and then stole his SUV.

Officers said DeAngelo was later found hiding in Laie.

Police said he is in custody but remains hospitalized with injuries from his escape.

His bail is set at $500,000.

