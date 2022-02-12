Tributes
Repairs underway after poles downed on Kamehameha Highway in Waipio

Downed poles on Kamehameha Highway.
Downed poles on Kamehameha Highway.(Allan Higa)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum are working to clear downed poles on Kamehameha Highway in Waipio on Saturday.

Several poles collapsed near the the Patsy Mink Park, closing the far-right town bound lane by Ka Uka Boulevard.

Crews have been working since 7:30 a.m.

Officials said clearing the area and repairs could last until Sunday.

There are no Hawaiian Telcom customers without service.

Hawaii Telcom said the cause is under investigation.

