Repairs underway after poles downed on Kamehameha Highway in Waipio

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum are working to clear downed poles on Kamehameha Highway in Waipio on Saturday.

Several poles collapsed near the the Patsy Mink Park, closing the far-right town bound lane by Ka Uka Boulevard.

Crews have been working since 7:30 a.m.

Officials said clearing the area and repairs could last until Sunday.

There are no Hawaiian Telcom customers without service.

Hawaii Telcom said the cause is under investigation.

