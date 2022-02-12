Maui Salary Commission puts off vote on new MPD chief’s request for raise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui salary commissioners are putting off their vote on a proposed raise for the county’s new police chief.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier currently makes about $158,000 a year, which is far less than several of his subordinates.

The county police commission wants to raise his annual salary to $205,0000 — a 29% increase. But, Pelletier has only been on the job for less than two months.

On Friday, the Salary Commission held a meeting open to public testimony.

“You Salary Commission, you guys have to remember that the money you give out is taxpayer’s money. Our hard-working taxpayers’ money goes to this gentleman. And if the gentleman who is our chief now doesn’t like it, he can go back to Vegas,” said Pat Borge, who opposed the proposed raise.

Others spoke out in support of the salary increase.

“Our directors are severely underpaid. I’ll give you an example of myself. I was a sergeant in the Maui Police Department, and eight years ago, I made $172,000. So eight years ago, I made more than the chief of police,” said Jamie Becraft, a retired Maui police sergeant.

After hearing extensive testimony, commissioners said they need more time to make a decision.

Their next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25.

