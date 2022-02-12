Tributes
Man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery, attempted carjacking

At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and history show a “lack of respect for the law.”(Source: Associated Press)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A senior district judge sentenced a Waianae man to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery and attempted carjacking following two separate incidents in 2020.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Leiataua entered a mini-mart in Waipahu in April 2020, brandishing a firearm at the cashier and demanding money. When the cashier was unable to open the register, Leiataua stole cigarettes and other items.

Officials said a month later, Leiataua and Shanice Faalogo attempted to steal a vehicle from two people in Waianae at gunpoint.

In this incident, court documents said Leiataua approached a man who was standing outside of a vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded he give up the car. Faalogo then took the firearm from Leiataua and discharged it in the air above the man, while Leiataua threw a woman out of the vehicle by her hair.

Officials said when Leiataua and Faalogo attempted to start the car, they discovered the battery was dead and fled the scene.

At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor said Leiataua’s criminal conduct and history show a “lack of respect for the law.”

Meanwhile, Faalogo previously pleaded guilty to the attempted carjacking and is awaiting sentencing.

The Justice Department said this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program focused on reducing violent crime.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

